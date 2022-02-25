Tito Demond Chiles, 45, of 114 Old Ninety Six Highway, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the University Medical Center, Augusta, GA. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he is the son of Ethel Jackson Chiles, and the late Willie Lee Chiles. He was a member of Weston Chapel A.M.E Church.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Ethel Chiles of the home and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Evangelist Andrea Martin. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday on February 27, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.

Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.