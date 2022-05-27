Tina Rae Rogers Gary, 56, wife of Randy Edwards, died on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother, Inez Power and nephew, Jerry Horne.
Surviving is her husband, her pride and joy of two sons, Brandon Gary and Thomas Woodard, four daughters, Nicole Thompson, Celena McManus, Angelina Inez and Faith Lynn, three grandchildren, Jasmine Gary, Christian Woodard and Adalynn Thompson, as well as one brother, Donald Rogers, two sisters, Brenda Rogers and Terra Gossett and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Panola United Methodist Church, 404 Panola Avenue, Greenwood, SC, 29646, with Pastor Cheryl Remchuk, officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Panola United Methodist Church.
