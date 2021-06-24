Tina Lyenette Childs-O’Bryant
CONYERS, Ga. — Mrs. Tina Childs O’Bryant was born December 20, 1967 to the late Mr. Samuel and Mrs. Carrie Jennings Chiles in Lincolnton, Georgia. She was the youngest of eight children and was affectionately known as “Baby Girl”. She was a 1986 graduate of McCormick High School and attended Lander University and DeVry Institute of Technology. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC and a former member of First Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Clarkston First Baptist Church both in Georgia. She was employed with Emory University in Atlanta, GA.
She was married to Mr. Harold O’Bryant who was the love of her life. Those left to cherish her precious memories are her husband Harold, her beloved son Jernaldan “JC” Chiles, two sisters: Vonzella Chiles Smith, (Charles), Martha Chiles Tucker; two brothers: Allen Chiles and Thomas Chiles and a very special nephew, Kelvin Johnson.
Mother-in-law, Ms. Mary Beck Cave, brothers-in law, Rev. Jonathan Speed (Viola), Richard, Ronald, Todd(Jacqueline), and Michael Cave. Sisters -in-law, Patsy Chiles Rhinehart and Juanita Chiles, two aunts: Mrs. Effie Chiles Spearman and Mrs. Ethel Jennings Norman, and uncle, Mr. Willie Jennings and other loving family members and friends. Viewing will be Thursday from 2pm-6pm. Services will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12 noon at Springfield Baptist Church, 2411 Hwy. 25 , Edgefield, SC with Rev. C Moses Myers as Eulogist. Please follow Covid-19 protocol. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Childs / O’Bryant Family.