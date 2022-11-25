Tina Collier Peurifoy Nov 25, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUNCAN — Tina Marie Collier Peurifoy, 51, of Duncan, SC, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Spartanburg Medical Center.Services will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Duncan Harley Crematory Funeral Home Tina Marie Collier Peurifoy Tina Collier Peurifoy Sc Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions