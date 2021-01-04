Timothy Shrefler
Timothy John Shrefler, 67, resident of Deadfall Rd., husband of Peggy Ann McDonald Shrefler, passed away January 3, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born June 19, 1953 in Ridgway, PA, he was the son of the late John T. Shrefler and Alice V. Jeanette Shrefler. He was a graduate of Ridgway Area High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Timothy served the Pennsylvania Game Commission as Deputy Game Warden for 20 years and worked as an electrician and maintenance supervisor at Clarion Sintered Metals. He later owned powdered metal companies, Anchor Technologies of Dubois, PA, and Elk Metals of St. Marys, PA.
“Big Tim” had a lifelong love affair with the great outdoors. As a teen, he was honored by the Boy Scouts of America as a member of the Order of the Arrow. Whether fishing Belmouth Run or hunting Cherry Tree Flats, Tim was most at home when enjoying the outdoors.
After retirement, Tim relocated to South Carolina to be closer to his children and for better weather. He spent the last decade enjoying the hobbies he loved most with family and close friends including participating in Upstate Mobility deer hunts, managing a hunting lease, camping and RV’ing.
Tim was a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America and he became a certified master beekeeper through the South Carolina BeeKeepers Association.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggy Ann McDonald Shrefler; his daughter, Alycia (Seth) Haas of Chester; his son, Tim (Ellie) Shrefler of Greenwood; sisters, Rita (Bob) McVey of Hermitage PA, and June Pettys of Erie, PA; and, one brother, Sam (Joan) Shrefler of Annville, PA. Tim is also survived by Rylan Emerson, whom he loved like a grandson.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenwood State Park.
Memorials may be made to Novusway Ministries, 28 Spruce Drive, Arden, NC 28704 or to the SCDNR Mobility Impaired Deer Hunt Attn: Denise Frowele, PO Box 167, Columbia, SC 29202
