Mr. Timothy Nathaniel Baker, 57, of 501 Trakus Avenue, husband of Ernestine Brooks Baker, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, April 4, 1964 a son of Timothy Nathaniel Baker Sr. and Emma Jean Stokes. He was a graduate of Orangeburg Wilkerson High School and a former Culinary Chef at South Carolina State University.
Surviving is his wife Ernestine Baker of the home; two stepdaughters, LaTirah Brooks and Catherine Gantt of the home; three brothers, Cliffton Baker(Quanda) , Tommy Baker and Robert Johnson(Cynthia) of Orangeburg, SC; two sisters, Elaine Jennings and Cynthia Shopshire ( Preston) of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Sylvia Murphy of Orangeburg, SC ;2 uncles, 3 aunts 2 special friends, Robyn Marshall and Helen Bonaparte; a god daughter, Selena Jackson; a special friend, Ronald Hook and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Bishop Samuel Hughes officiating and Bishop Emanuel Spearman Presiding. The family is at the home 501 Trakas Avenue Greenwood and ask that you please wear a mask during visitation. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family.
