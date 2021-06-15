FLAT ROCK, NC — December 16, 1954 - June 13, 2021 — Timothy Lee “Tim” Johnson of Flat Rock, NC, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Duke Hospital in Durham, NC. He was 66 years old. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, NC, Thursday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m.
Born in Conway, SC, he was a son of Donald Lee and Rachael Watson Johnson. He graduated from Erskine College in 1977 with a B.A. degree in Economics. He began his career as a restaurateur in Anderson, SC, and later was a home building contractor in the Henderson County area. During his retirement, he and his brother partnered to provide care for their father in Greenwood, SC.
Tim was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jane Triplett of Flat Rock, NC; his brother, David Watson Johnson of Columbia, SC; his children, Rachael Grace Johnson of Chicago, IL, Timothy Luke Johnson of Los Angeles, CA, and Jason Rowland of Hendersonville, NC.