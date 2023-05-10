GREENVILLE, TX — Timothy Edward Black, 67, of Greenville, Texas, passed away on May 3, 2023, at Hunt Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be at noon, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Grace Community Church, with Christopher Heslep officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Timothy was born on April 10, 1956, in Shirley Massachusetts, to Hugh Black and Peggy Cramer Black. Timothy married Annette McCroskey on July 7, 1977, in Greenville, South Carolina. Timothy was a member of Grace Community Church and worked as a computer programmer.
Timothy loved the outdoors, he loved spending time backpacking, kayaking, rock climbing and was a jeep enthusiast. Timothy was known by many as a genius, a nerd, and a "techie", he had an extremely high IQ, and has played the piano since the early age of 3. Timothy loved to drink his coffee. Timothy enjoyed going to crossfit and working out.
Timothy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, animal lover, and would be a father to anyone who needed him. Timothy was known by many as a very loyal and forgiving friend and will be missed by many.
Timothy is survived by his wife Annette; son Thomas Black; daughter Peggy Black; grandchildren Izabelle Black and Desmond Black.
Timothy is preceded in death by his parents and brother Al Black.