GREENVILLE, TX — Timothy Edward Black, 67, of Greenville, Texas, passed away on May 3, 2023, at Hunt Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be at noon, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Grace Community Church, with Christopher Heslep officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.

Timothy was born on April 10, 1956, in Shirley Massachusetts, to Hugh Black and Peggy Cramer Black. Timothy married Annette McCroskey on July 7, 1977, in Greenville, South Carolina. Timothy was a member of Grace Community Church and worked as a computer programmer.

Tags