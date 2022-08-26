Timothy D. Flanagan
Timothy D. Flanagan, 76, resident of Stoney Point, widower of Priscilla Trowbridge Flanagan, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:54 pm
Timothy D. Flanagan
Timothy D. Flanagan, 76, resident of Stoney Point, widower of Priscilla Trowbridge Flanagan, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born January 17, 1946, in Oconomowoc, WI, to the late James Francis and Frances Angela Dumbeck Flanagan. He was a graduate of Notre Dame University and was the Vice President of Operations at Grede Foundry until his retirement.
Mr. Flanagan was a member Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, as well as a member of the Stoney Point Golf Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Kate (Jeff) Estes of Greenwood; a son, Dustin (Deborah) Till of Portland; nine grandchildren, Hannah, William, Matthew (Elisabeth), Timothy, David (Grace), Sarah, Noah, Mary Faith Estes and Henry Till; and one great-grandchild, Priscilla Estes, and another on the way; two brothers, Jim Flanagan and Kevin Flanagan.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Flanagan was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Flanagan and sister, Colleen Flanagan.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Friday, September 2, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 201 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family of Mr. Flanagan.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.