Timothy "Tim" Shawn Brock, 46, of 108 Frances Street, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Ruby Wideman Brock and the late Larry D. Brock. He was employed with Wesley Commons for over 21 years. Tim was a hard worker; loved animals, especially his cat, "Baby" and writing short stories. He was an avid Gamecock and Pink Floyd fan. Tim loved his mother dearly and was loved by all his family and friends.