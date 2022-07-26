Timothy "Tim" Shawn Brock, 46, of 108 Frances Street, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Ruby Wideman Brock and the late Larry D. Brock. He was employed with Wesley Commons for over 21 years. Tim was a hard worker; loved animals, especially his cat, "Baby" and writing short stories. He was an avid Gamecock and Pink Floyd fan. Tim loved his mother dearly and was loved by all his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Services will be held at noon on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. John Belangia officiating. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bundrick, Keith Gary, Hunter Cox, Brandon Davis, Michael Wideman, and Ryan Balser.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. - noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
