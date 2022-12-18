Tiffany Wood Dec 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tiffany WoodTiffany A. Brooks Wood, 49, of Abbeville, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at AnMed Medical Center in Anderson. Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Wood family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Tiffany Wood Funeral Home Service Tiffany A. Brooks Wood Anmed Medical Center Most read stories Greenwood police: Four men face drug, weapon charges Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Greenwood shooting leaves one dead Greenwood to honor David Hackett on Friday Dozens of unfilled jobs leaves Greenwood County short staffed Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative Lander and VisionGreenwood provide scholarship opportunities House of Representatives recognizes WCTEL Post 20 donates to church soup kitchen and food bank Lander Art Gallery hosts reception