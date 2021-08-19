MCCORMICK — Ms. Tiffany Allyn Jennings Golden, 43 of McCormick, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood, SC.
Ms. Golden was born on September 4, 1977 in Greenwood, SC, and had lived in McCormick all of her life. Her outgoing personality made her well suited for working in retail. Prior to her illness, she had been assistant manager at both Dollar General and Family Dollar Stores in McCormick. When away from work, she enjoyed spending time at the lake. Her father, Henry Allen "Grandpa" Jennings and sister, Kyna Jennings preceded her in death.
She will be greatly missed by her mother, Lula W. Jennings; son, Zach Golden; her fiancé, Walter T. Price; her fiancés children, Walter Price, Jr., Jeanielynn Price, and Chris Harrison.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Plum Branch Cemetery.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Ms. Tiffany Jennings Golden.