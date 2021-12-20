Thurman "Ike" Dwight Shaw, 76, husband of Patricia Penuel Shaw, resident of Ridgewood Circle, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home.

Born January 18, 1945, he was a son of the late Thurman Woodrow Shaw and Dorothy Frances Ellenberg Watson. He was in the National Guard and retired from Monsanto after 33 years.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a daughter, Kristi Michelle (Randy) Robinson of Kingsport, TN; and two grandchildren, Chase Robinson and Riley (Mel) Robinson both of Kingesport, TN.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Edgewood Cemetery, with Rev. Chris Christopher officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6 - 7:30 Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.

