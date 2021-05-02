Thomasine Martin
Thomasine Paige Martin, 94, of Greenwood, widow of Albert D. Martin, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Capers F. and Eula Mae Darby Paige. She was formerly employed with Geo W. Park Seed Company and was a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are her two daughters, Alice Marie Martin of Mauldin and Patricia M. Going of Winder, GA; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Paige Webb (Tony); and three great grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, and Chole.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Leon Paige, Horace Paige, and Doris Lindley.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Andy Bowers and Rev. Darius James officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Martin’s life page to view at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 — 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family request that CDC guidelines be followed including social distancing and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, 1515 Durst Avenue E, Greenwood, SC 29649.