DUMFRIES, Va. — Thomas Williams Sr., 77, husband of Andria' Williams entered into eternal rest on October 16 2022 in Dumfries, Va. Services will be held 11 am November 1, 2022 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 4143 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, VA. Burial will be at 1 pm at Quantico National Cemetery with full military rites.

