Thomas ‘TP’ Irvin
McCORMICK — Thomas “TP” Irvin, 64, of 294 Smallwood Acres Lane, McCormick, SC, departed this life Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC. Thomas was born in Greenwood, SC, on December 28, 1956. He was the son of the late Henry Moore Jr. and Pearlena Irvin Moore. He was raised in the home of his late grandmother, Annie Mae Irvin.
Thomas graduated from Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College and was an US Army Veteran. He worked in textiles before his retirement and enjoyed attending Gingers Adult daycare in North Augusta, SC.
Thomas is survived by his children, Sabrina (Tyrone) Smith of McCormick, SC, and Thomas Lamont Irvin of Greenwood, SC, his brother, Rickey (Mary) Irvin of Greenwood, SC, his aunts, Anita Irvin of Greenwood, SC, and Evalyn Irvin of Philadelphia, PA and Patricia Irvin of Greenwood, SC, his uncles; Robert Irvin of Greenwood, SC, and Franklin Irvin of Jonesboro, GA, his grandchildren; Tyrone Smith Jr, Tyliyah Smith, Destiny Irvin, Jemare Irvin, Kemare Irvin and Tyrihanna Pohlman, a great grandchild expected later this year, and his special friends, Lillian and Larry Anderson of McCormick, SC.
Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick, SC. Face masks and social distancing required.