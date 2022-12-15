Thomas "Speed" Davis Wanda Rinker Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WARE SHOALS — Thomas "Speed" Davis, 70, of Ware Shoals, SC, passed away on December 13, 2022. The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Davis family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thomas Davis Shoal Ware Cremation & Funeral Center Sc Pass Away Most read stories Greenwood police: Four men face drug, weapon charges Detention officer faces misconduct charge Abbeville man accused of stealing from parks New businesses flock into Greenwood Greenwood County sheriff's son faces DUI charge Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative Lander and VisionGreenwood provide scholarship opportunities House of Representatives recognizes WCTEL Post 20 donates to church soup kitchen and food bank Lander Art Gallery hosts reception