SALUDA — Thomas "Romie" Jerome Webb, 79, longtime resident of Saluda, SC, went to be with his loving Father on January 15, 2022 at his home.

Thomas Webb was born in Greenwood, SC, October 12, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Vivian Griffith Webb and his two brothers Samuel Earl Webb and Charles Griffith Webb.

Thomas graduated from Saluda High School and attended Newberry College. Thomas was married to his wife Sandra for over 49 years. Thomas worked for the United States Department of Agriculture and retired in 2004 after 30 years of service. Thomas was an avid reader. He loved being outdoors, gardening, golf, and his Clemson Tigers. He was a devoted family man and lifetime member at Good Hope Baptist Church.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife Sandra Boatwright Webb, his two sons Brian Webb (Lindsay) of Evans, GA, and Michael Webb of Saluda, SC, his three grandchildren, Conner, Hudson, and Marleigh Webb; who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by two sisters Kathryn Webb of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mary Ann Sartor of Isle of Palms, SC, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Mayson Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Good Hope Baptist Church, 1738 Greenwood Hwy., Saluda, SC.

