Thomas Parks Jr.
Thomas Parks Jr., 86, formerly of 923 Reynolds Avenue, Apt. A, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Thomas Parks Sr. and the late Leona Evans Parks. He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church on Laurens Highway. He is preceded in death by three sons, Thomas Parks, Barry Parks, and Johnny Lee Parks, and three brothers, John Edward Parks, John Henry Parks, Issac Parks.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Rayford Parks of Greenville, SC; five daughters, Kathy (Michael) Gladney and Connie Taylor, both of Greenwood, Deborah M. Anderson, Brenda Westmoreland, and Christine Anderson all of Greenville, SC; three stepson, Joe L. Robinson and Nathaniel Tollbert, both of Greenwood, and Gerald Anderson of Greenville, SC; three step daughters, Linda Simon of Greenwood, Dianna Rapp of Hodges, and Vanessa McKennie of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Barbara Tate of Aiken, SC and Queen Ester Lukie of Greenwood, SC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery on Laurens Highway, conducted by Pastor Herman Logan. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of a granddaughter, Ikeia Brown, 34 First Street, Greenwood, SC 29646. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.