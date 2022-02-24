Thomas Oscar Perry

SALUDA — Thomas Oscar Perry, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Saluda Nursing Center.

Born in Saluda and the son of the late Oscar and Rosa May Black Perry, he was the husband of Patricia Cockrell Perry. A retired mechanic with Shore Livestock, he had also been a supervisor at Daniel Construction. He was a member of Emmanuel Church and served in the South Carolina National Guard, 122nd Engineer Company in Saluda.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Cockrell Perry of Saluda, one son, John Oscar Perry (Pam) of Saluda, two daughters, Rose Mary Rogers of Saluda and Virgie Langford (Skip) of Batesburg, six grandchildren, Stephen Rogers, Jr., Sam Perry, Ashley Langford, Brandi Hallman, Joshua Rogers and Bryan Langford, 16 great-grandchildren, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Cockrell of Greenwood.

Mr. Perry is preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Scott Rogers, and a son-in-law, Stephen “Rusty” Rogers.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Ramey Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Emmanuel Church, with Rev. Burton Campbell and Ronnie Bright officiating. Interment will follow at Little Angels Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Church, P. O. Box 594, Saluda, SC 29138, or Saluda Nursing Center, P.O. Box 398, Saluda, SC 29138.

