HODGES — Thomas Marvin "Tom" Campbell, 86, resident of Townsend Rd., husband of Judy White Campbell, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home in Hodges.
Born September 20, 1934, in Greer, he was a son of the late Horace Marvin and Rosa Wade Campbell. He was a graduate of Greer High School, a US Army veteran and retired from Southland Life/ Life of Georgia Life Insurance Company after 40 1/2 years. Tom was an avid fisherman, Clemson fan and loved people.
He was a member of Woodfields Baptist Church for 38 years and was also a member of the Life Underwriter Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two brothers, Milton Lee (Charlotte) Campbell of Lyman and Vance Wade (Charleen) Campbell of Taylors. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanine Golightly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held Wednesday.
