Thomas Mark Richardson, 60, husband of Monty Williams Richardson, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born January 20, 1961, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Sion "Red" Richardson and Essie Gentry Robinson. Mark was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a glazier for over 30 years at Greenwood Glass Company and Mountz Glass Company. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Carolina gamecocks football fan.

The light of his world was his grandson Nile who he talked to and played with constantly.

He attended Horeb Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter Allie (Iputu) Yudiana of Greenwood; a grandson Nile Yudiana; a brother, Larry (Carolyn) Richardson of Troy; a sister, Cathy (Donnie) Coker of Greenwood; three uncles, William (Billy) Richardson, Don Richardson of Greenwood and Ray Richardson of Melborne FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Craig McDaniel officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service in the church, and will be at the home of the daughter in Karlie Hill Subdivision.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horeb Baptist Church, PO Box 51 Bradley, SC 29819.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Richardson family.