Thomas M. 'Tom' Bickerton, 85, of Greenwood, SC, formerly of White Oak, PA, husband of Miriam Parks Bickerton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 31, 1937, in McKeesport, PA, one of four children to the late Thomas Calvin and Marion Lucille Blush Bickerton.
Employed with the United States Steel Corp. (USX) for 42 1/2 years, Tom retired in 1998 as Supervisor of Salary Payroll in Pittsburgh, PA. He honorably served his country in the United States Army for six years. Prior to relocating to Greenwood, SC, Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. As a founding member of the Greenwood Corvette Club, he enjoyed time spent with his friends and fellow club members at car shows, cruise-ins, day trips, and local events. He especially treasured his shiny red corvette. Tom was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and its Pairs and Spares Sunday School class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Bickerton.
Tom is survived by his wife of 51 1/2 years, Miriam; three children, Kenneth Bickerton (Stacie) of Elizabeth Twp., PA, Jay Bickerton (Maria) of Buena Vista, PA, and Kelly Caris (Jason Fisher) of Lock Haven, PA; six grandchildren, Meghan (Jonathan), Heather (Tim), Jesse, Cade, Zachary, and Andrew; four great-grandchildren, Brooks, Carter, Kade, and Reese; and two siblings, Norma Jean Sujeta (Steve) of Greenock, PA and Terry Bickerton (Rita Wall) of Jefferson Hills, PA.
The family will greet friends and loved ones from 10:00AM - 11:00AM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Mark United Methodist Church social hall, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649. A celebration of Tom's life will begin at 11:00AM in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Tom, may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Hwy. 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.