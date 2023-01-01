Flag.jpg

Thomas M. 'Tom' Bickerton, 85, of Greenwood, SC, formerly of White Oak, PA, husband of Miriam Parks Bickerton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 31, 1937, in McKeesport, PA, one of four children to the late Thomas Calvin and Marion Lucille Blush Bickerton.

Employed with the United States Steel Corp. (USX) for 42 1/2 years, Tom retired in 1998 as Supervisor of Salary Payroll in Pittsburgh, PA. He honorably served his country in the United States Army for six years. Prior to relocating to Greenwood, SC, Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. As a founding member of the Greenwood Corvette Club, he enjoyed time spent with his friends and fellow club members at car shows, cruise-ins, day trips, and local events. He especially treasured his shiny red corvette. Tom was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and its Pairs and Spares Sunday School class.

