Thomas Lumley, 91, resident of 201 Olde Puckett's Ferry Road, widower of Edwina Hardee Lumley, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.
Born April 18, 1931, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Harold and Camille Jennings Lumley, Sr. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Presbyterian College. Mr. Lumley was the owner and operator of Laurens Equipment Company.
Surviving are a daughter, Laura (Bill) Rude of Greenwood; and two grandsons, Thomas Rude and Tyler Rude, both of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, Kay Turner, Ann Smith, Bob Burch, Jr., Barron Burch, Bill Burch and Dick Burch, Leland Lumley and Lyn Cothran.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Lumley was predeceased by a bother, Harold Lumley, Jr.; a sister, Margaret Burch; and nephew, John Lumley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Chuck Moates officiating.
Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Thursday morning.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or The American Melanoma Foundation, 8929 University Center Lane, Suite 202, San Diego, CA, 92122.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.