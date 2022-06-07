Thomas Lumley, 91, resident of 201 Olde Puckett's Ferry Road, widower of Edwina Hardee Lumley, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.

Born April 18, 1931, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Harold and Camille Jennings Lumley, Sr. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Presbyterian College. Mr. Lumley was the owner and operator of Laurens Equipment Company.

Surviving are a daughter, Laura (Bill) Rude of Greenwood; and two grandsons, Thomas Rude and Tyler Rude, both of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, Kay Turner, Ann Smith, Bob Burch, Jr., Barron Burch, Bill Burch and Dick Burch, Leland Lumley and Lyn Cothran.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Lumley was predeceased by a bother, Harold Lumley, Jr.; a sister, Margaret Burch; and nephew, John Lumley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Chuck Moates officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Thursday morning.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or The American Melanoma Foundation, 8929 University Center Lane, Suite 202, San Diego, CA, 92122.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lumley family.

