CALHOUN FALLS — Harold "Thomas" Loftis, 81, resident of 514 Aiken St., widower of Frances Cheek Loftis, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday June 3, 2021.
Born in Abbeville County, SC, he was a son of the late William Lewis Loftis and Lilly Loftis.
Thomas affectionately known by his friends and family as "Shorty" was a retired textile employee, having worked for West Point Stevens Plant. He attended Faith Harvest Church of God of Prophecy in Calhoun Falls, SC.
Survivors include his son William Loftis (Linka) of Calhoun Falls, SC; a daughter Patricia Turner of Liberty, SC; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Rhonda Kelley.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday June 6, 2021 at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Michael Ford officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at the home of his son Mr.& Mrs. William Loftis 529 Marion St. Calhoun Falls, SC.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Thomas may be made to Faith Harvest Church of God of Prophecy in Calhoun Falls, SC.
Online condolences may be made to the Loftis family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Loftis family.