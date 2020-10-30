HODGES — Thomas Lee Waldrop, 73, of Nation Road, Hodges, husband of Donna Smith Waldrop, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Arthur Lee and Amanda Mae Ella Saxon Waldrop. Tom was a former deputy sheriff with the Laurens County Sheriff's Department and had served in the US Army during the Vietnam War in special forces and was a Green Beret. He attended Harris Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of the home; stepchildren, Ashley Ariail (Austin) of Dallas, TX, Michael Festa of Simpsonville and James Festa (Keri) of Spartanburg; brother, John Alan Waldrop (Gail) and niece, Erin Leigh Freeman (Will), both of Abbeville; three step grandchildren; a great niece; three great nephews and his beloved dog, Darby.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life for Greenwood, SC, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100,
Charlotte NC 28207 (www.cancer.org) or to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.