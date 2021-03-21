Thomas Lashawn Baylor, 50, of 412 Parkland Place road entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County on December 25, 1970. Son of Iola Baylor and Thomas Dunlap. He was a member of Marshall Baptist Church and formerly employed with Milford Recycling.
He is survived by his mother, Iola Baylor of the home, his father, Thomas Dunlap of Greenwood; five brothers, Harold Baylor, Quentico Dunlap, Theokie Smith, Cedric Louden and Thomas Louden, all of Greenwood; a sister, Yolanda Holloway of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held noon Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Morton officiating. Burial will follow after the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baylor and Dunlap families.