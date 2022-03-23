CLINTON — Thomas Jesse Bryson passed away on March 22, 2022 at Clinton Presbyterian Community in Clinton, SC.
Born on December 2, 1930, Tom was the son of the late Hugh Watt Bryson and Frances Workman Bryson.
He was a resident of Greenwood, SC and was Greenwood's Clemson Extension leader for 32 years. He attended Mountville High School, and was a graduate of Clemson College in 1952. He was a retired Colonel from the US Army Reserves, having served during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lucia Agnew Bryson, and his four children, Thomas Jesse (Suzette Mangan) Bryson, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Mary Francis Bryson Lee of Kingsport, TN, David Agnew (Jan) Bryson of Charlotte, NC, and Susan Bryson (Ralph) Polson of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Marcie Bryson Turner of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Hunter Bryson, Jeannette Apodaca, Dr. Rebecca (Mason) Bradley, Megan Polson, and Ralph Polson III; and two great grandchildren, Bryson Thorpe and Ansley Bradley.
Mr. Bryson was an active lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. He was a forester at heart and created a natural gathering place in his beloved Mountville family home. In addition, he used his time at "the home place" to create beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and others, using wood grown on the land. He was awarded the Order of the Silver Crescent by Governor Nikki Haley for his many state and community service projects. During his time as Clemson's Extension Agent, he helped organize the Greenwood County farmer's market. He was recently inducted into Clemson's Lever Hall of Fame for county agents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mountville Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Debby Plumstead Marshall and Rev. Dr. Chris Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Greenwood, PO Box 68, Greenwood, SC 29648-0068, Mountville Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 454 Mountville, SC 29370 or to the Presbyterian Communities of SC 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
