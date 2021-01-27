ABBEVILLE — Mr. Thomas "Jack" Dunlap, 79, of 1535 Cedar Spring Road, Abbeville, passed on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. Born on August 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Lucious Dunlap, Sr. and Alice Mae Smith Dunlap. Jack was a founding member and lead singer of the Traveling Harmonizers gospel group. Jack was the owner and operator of the Blue Dot and was a member of Shady Grove AME Church. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Jack is survived by 2 sons, Randy Coleman of Atlanta, GA, and Demond Edwards of Abbeville; 7 daughters, Johnnie Mae Wells of Greenville, SC, Faye Thomas, Debra Bailey, Dorothy Harkness, Stacy Childs and Daphne Harris of Abbeville, SC, Angie Coleman of Wichita, KS; 2 brothers, Eddie Dunlap and Samuel Dunlap of Abbeville; 2 sisters, Minnie Gray of Abbeville and Alma Ruth Franklin of Atlanta, GA; a niece raised in the home, Gloria Turner and 2 special cousins, Deborah Sanders and Thelma Woody; 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of other family members.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Lucious Dunlap, Jr. and 3 sisters, Willie Mae Walker, Essie T. Johnson and Lillie Mae Brooks.
Graveside service will be noon Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Shady Grove AME Church Cemetery. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. A public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The family is at the home of his daughter, Debra Bailey, 102 Latimer Dr., Abbeville. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, www.richiefuneralhome.com.