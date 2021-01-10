DONALDS — Thomas Stanley Higdon, 72, husband of Shelby Lamb Higdon of Donalds died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Roy Carlton and Emmie Idell Wates Higdon. He was a member of Donalds Baptist Church, and was retired from his work as a Warehouse Manager at Flour Enterprises in Greenville, and as a Logistic Technician at General Electric in Greenville. After retiring, he enjoyed working part-time as a delivery driver for O'Reilly's in Honea Path. Thomas graduated from Dixie High School in 1966 and from Forrest College in 1969. He was Secretary to the founding board of directors of Donalds Rural Fire Department, Secretary Treasurer to North East Rescue, and Director of Abbeville County EMS. He served in the SC Silver Haired Legislature, and was a Lifetime Member of Donalds Independent Lodge #23 A.F.M., where he was raised in 1974.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Higdon is survived by two sons: Michael Jordan Higdon (Scott) of Knoxville, TN and Casey Thomas Higdon (Kathryn) of Easley, SC; one brother: Carlton Odell Higdon (Judy) of Donalds; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Becky Lamb; a nephew: Tim Higdon; nieces: Michelle Greene (Jimmy) and Amy Hall (Ronald); four great-nephews, 3 great-nieces, and several great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one nephew: Willie Lamb.
Thomas and Shelby enjoyed traveling and being parents and grandparents to their dogs: Missy, Baba, Little Man, Bitty Baby; and granddogs: Dusty, Patch, Piglet, and Maddie.
Graveside funeral services with Masonic rites will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Roscoe Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Friends may view the body at Pruitt Funeral home on Tuesday, from 1-5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at StJude.org, or to a charity of one's choice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.