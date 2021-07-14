Thomas "Head" Johnson, 48, of 436 Old Ninety Six Highway, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood he is the son of Willie Lee Johnson and Fannie Calhoun Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his father Willie Lee Johnson of Greenwood; his mother, Fannie (Daniel) Williams Jr. of Greenwood; one son, Juwuan Wright of Philadelphia, PA; two brothers, Craig Calhoun and Hattdrikus Shevonte Sprowl both of Greenwood; three uncles; six aunts; three nephews, two nieces, a special friend, Tonnnanisha Perkins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Services will be 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Arthur Lee Williams. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.