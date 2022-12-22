Thomas Gerald "jerry" McKellar Jr.

Thomas Gerald "Jerry" McKellar Jr., 88, of 119 Westgate Drive, widower of Vickie Martin McKellar, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Thomas Gerald McKellar, Sr. and Mary Maxwell McKellar. He was a 1952 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1956 graduate of The Citadel with a Bachelor's in civil engineering. He served in the US Army at FT. Bliss in El Paso, Texas from 1956-1958 as an instructor in Missile Weapon Systems.

Tags