Thomas Gerald "Jerry" McKellar Jr., 88, of 119 Westgate Drive, widower of Vickie Martin McKellar, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Thomas Gerald McKellar, Sr. and Mary Maxwell McKellar. He was a 1952 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1956 graduate of The Citadel, with a Bachelor's in civil engineering. He served in the US Army at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas from 1956-1958 as an instructor in Missile Weapon Systems.
He was a member of South Main Baptist Church.
A lifetime resident of Greenwood, he worked for Monsanto for 23 years. Following retirement, he worked for Greenwood Mills for 4 years and then worked part-time in the security industry. He enjoyed fishing, photography, and old movies, but his greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren. Oh yeah, and anything chocolate!
Surviving are two daughters, Phyllis McKellar McGee (Stephen) of the home and Lisa McKellar (Betsy Tipton) of Mt. Pleasant; and two grandchildren, Graham McGee of Jacksonville, FL, and Kelsey McKee of Bordentown, NJ.
A private burial will be held.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and CNA's with Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their devotion of caring for him during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.