ABBEVILLE — Thomas Eugene Hall, 78, resident of Abbeville, husband of Jacquelyn “Jackie” Moore Hall, left on Thursday, December 1, 2022 to meet his Lord and Savior.
Born December 24, 1943, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Chesley Wyatt and Margaret Carley Hall. A graduate of Greenwood High School and veteran of the Army National Guard, Eugene was co-owner of Hall Brothers Utility Company.
A faithful and lifelong member of Tranquil United Methodist Church, Eugene was also a member of the Stillwell Sunday School Class. He was an avid hunter and a member of Peeples Deer Club, and the Greenwood Sportsman Club.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Jackie of 57 years, are his son Mark (Tammy) Hall and daughter Lisa (Brent) Stevens, all of Greenwood, along with grandchildren, Thomas (Ashleigh) Hall, Trevor (Brooke) Culbertson, Lauren (Sean) Greene, Brayden (Maddison Ferqueron) Stevens, all of Greenwood; Matthew (Autumn) Hall of South Dakota; and great-grandchildren Lillie, Peyton, Maggie, Dawsyn, Ellison, Ellie Jo, Ruth, and Oakleigh. He is also survived by his brother, Glenn Hall of Greenwood.
Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Tranquil United Methodist Church, with Rev. John Bolin officiating. Honorary escort will be members of the Stillwell Sunday School Class, Peeples Deer Club, Quail Unlimited and the Greenwood Sportsman Club.
The family is at the home and will receive friends 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the church.
Memorials may be made to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Hwy., Greenwood, SC 29646.