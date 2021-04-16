Thomas Charles Logan, 69, of 3751 Martin Luther King Drive # K8, Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County May 8, 1951, a son of Russell Logan and Hester Puckett Logan. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War.
Surviving are a daughter, Kayla Goode of Greenwood; four brothers, Robert Logan of Springlake, NC, Ronnie Logan (Linda) of Greenville, SC, Aloysius Van Logan (Lefitta) of Augusta, GA, and Gregory Logan of Greenwood; one sister, Fillyau Goode (Leon) of Greenwood; one grandson, Brayden Ervin; one aunt, Alice Logan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Rev. Daisy Floyd officiating. Interment will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Logan family.