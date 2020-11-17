Thomas Capers Williams, 88, of 316 Pelham Road, Greenwood, SC, was born to the late George E. Williams, Sr. and Georgia L. Graham on January 27, 1932.
He was educated at Edgewood School in Ninety Six, SC. He joined the US Air Force at an early age. After the Air Force, he moved to New York, where he was employed as a milkman. After returning to South Carolina, he was employed by Greenwood Mills and The Index Journal. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ninety Six, SC, where he sang on the Senior and Male Choirs.
He was preceded in death by his wife Buena Belton Williams, five brothers George E. Williams, Jr., Harold G. Williams, William C. Williams, Earl M. Williams and Ralph E. Williams. four sisters LouElla Williams, Rebecca F. Footman, Alice O. Rivers and Vera K. Williams an one son Rickey McKelvin.
He leaves to cherish his memories granddaughter/caregiver Angelia Tolbert who was reared in the home, two children George Belton of the home and Luvenia McKelvin of New York. He has 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grands. He has one sister Mary "Molly" Harts of Greenwood, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services are 1 p.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Abbeville-White Mortuary. Guests must wear face masks to enter the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.