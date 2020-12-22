Thomas Benjamin William Bowman
GREENVILLE — Thomas Benjamin William Bowman 82, of 2 Griffith Road, Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest on December 16, 2020 at Prisma Health. He was born in Greenwood County, October 19, 1938 a son of the late Johnny Bowman and Sallie Mae Tolbert Bowman. He was retired from DHEC, member of the VFW Post #3090 and the AFSCME District Council #33.
Surviving are two daughters, Deidra Bowman of Riverdale, GA, and Elle Kersey (Harold) Greenville, SC; one brother, Frederick Bowman of Washington, DC, and three grandchildren, Sharron Frazier, Terrance Frazier and MehLayne Johnson.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Services are private. The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bowman family.