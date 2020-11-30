Thomas Allen Threlkeld
ABBEVILLE — Thomas Allen Threlkeld, 62, of Abbeville, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Abbeville to the late T.B. and Cora Davis Threlkeld.
Thomas was a 1979 graduate of Abbeville High School. He participated in the Special Olympics and was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church and the Men’s Sunday School Class. An enthusiastic Abbeville Panther fan, Thomas enjoyed reading the Press & Banner and keeping up with all the news in the town.
He is survived by his loving Abbeville family, Susie New and her sons, Al and Ellis New and a sister, Linda Sweat of Ware Shoals.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Melrose Cemetery, with Pastor John Butler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Thomas, may be sent to the Special Olympics — South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Dr., Irmo, SC 29063.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Threlkeld family.