Theresa Andrea Watson

Theresa Andrea Pinkney “Resacat” Watson, 49, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum.

The family is at the home of her mother, Eva Washington, 112 Daffodil Lane, Hodges, SC.

There will be no public viewing.

For online condolences visit www.jlparksfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the family.

