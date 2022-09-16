Thelma Rose Simpson Young, 90, resident of J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, widow of Rev. William Laurin Young, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022.

Born in McCormick County, she was a daughter of the late James Monroe Simpson and Anna Goff Simpson. Thelma loved to spend time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her friends. She enjoyed baking, especially fruitcake cookies; make her own ice cream and apple dumplings. Thelma was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Newberry.

