Thelma Rose Simpson Young, 90, resident of J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, widow of Rev. William Laurin Young, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022.
Born in McCormick County, she was a daughter of the late James Monroe Simpson and Anna Goff Simpson. Thelma loved to spend time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her friends. She enjoyed baking, especially fruitcake cookies; make her own ice cream and apple dumplings. Thelma was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Newberry.
Surviving are her children, Laura Brunson (David) of Pomaria, Ken L. Young (Jackie) of Yukon, OK, and Faye Young of Oklahoma City, OK; sisters, Bobbie Proctor of Greenwood and Doris Smith of Abbeville; grandchildren, Keith Trotter, Andrew Young, Kara Young, Jonathon Brunson (Jennifer), and Alexis Brunson; great grandchildren, Lauren Brunson and Lilly Brunson; special niece, Evie Johnson; and many beloved friends and family.
In addition to her husband, Rev. Laurin she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Seawright and brothers, Jim Simpson and Richard Simpson.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Young, Rev. Brian Brock, and Rev. Warren Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Young, Jonathon Brunson, Steven Proctor, Kevin Simpson, Tyler Hansel, and Kevin Banks.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Faith Assembly of God, 798 Fair Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or the Scholarship Fund for Kimberly Trotter at Lander University, 321 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
