Thelma Medlock Williams
HICKORY TAVERN — Thelma Louise Medlock Williams, 86, of Hickory Tavern and wife of the late James B. Williams, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Magnolia Manor in Greenwood.
Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Lude Odell and Lillie Corene Lollis Medlock. Mrs. Williams was a homemaker and an Avon representative. A former member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church, Thelma was a faithful member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo. She was a loving mother and grandmother and an avid gardener.
She is survived by: a daughter, Deborah Williams Lyons (Richard) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Rick Lyons, Jr. (Amber) of Greenwood, Olivia Littlefield (Robbie) of Greenwood, Pamela Sullivan (Bo) of Sanford, FL; great grandchildren, Camden Lyons, James Brayden Lyons, Grayson Lyons, Chloe Littlefield, Liam Littlefield, Speck Sullivan, and Minnie Rose Sullivan; and a sister, Ora Belle Clinkscales (Jimmy) of Greenwood.
She was predeceased by a sister, Doris Brooks and four brothers, Joe Medlock, Barney Medlock, William Medlock and Grover Medlock.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Dr. K. J. Shorter.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary at Rabun Creek Baptist Church one hour prior to the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Rosemont Baptist Church, Choir Fund, 2267 Dillard Road, Waterloo, SC 29384.
