SALUDA — Thelma Kirkland Rushton, 96, a lifelong resident of Saluda County passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 in her home. Thelma was born on September 12, 1925. She was the wife to the late Steve Shaw Rushton and the daughter to the late Henry Louie Kirkland and Cleo Berry Kirkland.
She graduated from Monetta High School, then started working at The Saluda Shirt Plant. She met the love of her life, Shaw Rushton who then went off to WWII. When he returned home they married on December 30, 1945. She had two sons, Wade and Bruce. She started Thelma's Beauty Shop so she could work from home and care for her family. She operated her Beauty Shop for 43 years until her clients had predeceased her. Wade and Bruce remained her clients until about 3 years ago when she became unable to get up the steps.
Thelma was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She attended regularly and sang in the choir for many years until she was no longer able.
She also loved to cook! She was known for many delicious homemade dishes in the kitchen like Homemade Biscuits, Vegetable Soup and Strawberry Cake just to name a few. Thelma has been a caregiver all of her life. It started early on as her Mother died when she was just 3 years old and she helped take care of her 2 young brothers. Wade, her son, was hurt in a farm accident at the age of 15, and she has taken care of him for all of these years, along with Shaw who after he retired was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Shaw Rushton, her parents Henry Louie Kirkland and Cleo Berry Kirkland and siblings Edna Welch, Nettie Mae McCarty, H.L. Kirkland, Valmore Kirkland, Wendell Kirkland and Lewis Kirkland.
Many will carry on Thelma's traditions and spread her love, including her sons Wade Rushton and Bruce Rushton (Karen). Her two Granddaughters Britni Rushton and Kristin Rushton Price (Hunter), 2 Great-Grandchildren, Leigh and Jeb Price. Surviving Sisters Betty Jean Bedenbaugh, Patsy Schumpert and Peggy Derrick.
We will all miss "Grandmother"! She loved her family, her church family and her family loved her. It took all of Us to keep the circus running!
Family and Friends will gather in remembrance of Thelma on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church at 3 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday Evening at Ramey Funeral Home in Saluda from 5-7 pm.
Memorials may be made Bethlehem United Methodist Church in c/o Lisa Smith, 246 Palmetto Forge Road, Saluda, SC 29138.
