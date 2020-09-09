Mrs. Thelma Jane Kinard, 86, widow of Bobby Kinard, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood. She was born in McCormick, SC, February 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Sam Otis Patterson and Emma Lou Wideman Patterson.
She was a member of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church and retired from Oxford Industries.
Surviving are two sons, James Patterson and Lafayette Kinard of Greenwood; one brother, James (Rose) Patterson of Evanston, IL; three sisters, Martha L Patterson and Eleanor Martin (James), both of McCormick, SC, and Carrie Hughey of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
The family is at their respective homes.
