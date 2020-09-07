Thelma Kinard
Mrs. Thelma Jane Kinard, 86, widow of Bobby Kinard entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 5,2020 at NHC of Greenwood. She was born in McCormick, SC February 3, 1934 a daughter of the late Sam Otis Patterson and Emma Lou Wideman Patterson.
She was a member of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church and retired from OxFord Industries.
Surviving are two sons, James Patterson and Lafayette Kinard of Greenwood; one brother, James (Rose) Patterson of Evanston, Illinois; three sisters, Martha L Patterson and Eleanor Martin(James) both of McCormick, SC and Carrie Hughey of Greenwood; seven grandchildren , four great grandchildren, 1 gg grandchild.
Graveside services will be held Noon Friday, September 11, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 1-6 pm on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
The family is at their respective homes.
