Thelma A. Hill
DUE WEST — Mrs. Thelma Ann Aiken Hill, 72, of 16 Moffatt St., Due West, passed on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was the widow of the late Willie Hill and the daughter of the late Wendell and Mary D. Hill.
She is survived by two daughters, Brunette Hill and Denese Walton of Abbeville; three sons, James M. Hill of Greenwood, Charles Hill and Steven L. Hill of Due West; one brother Odell Aiken of Anderson, SC, and two sisters, Betty Davis and Arlene Aiken of Abbeville. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, one daughter, Carolyn Ann Hill and one sister, Lola Bobo.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Family is requesting mask to be worn and social distancing will be observed. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1- 6 p.m. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. The family is at the home of her daughter, Denese Walton, 53 Frank Miller Road, Abbeville. Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting limited visitation to the resident.