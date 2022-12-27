HIGHLANDS, N.C. — The Reverend Dr. Ray Aiken King Sr., of Highlands, NC, passed away peacefully in the morning of December 20, 2022, at Vero Health and Rehab in Sylva, NC. A native of Atlanta, GA, Ray was born on October 11, 1933.

After attending the Atlanta ARP (Associate Reformed Presbyterian) Church during his youth, Ray considered going to dental school at Georgia Tech but, under the mentorship of the Reverend Tom McDill, he was instead called into the ministry. Ray attended Erskine College from 1951-1955 and Erskine Theological Seminary from 1956-1958, an ARP Christian Academic Community, in Due West, SC. This choice of college led to Ray’s mission: he devoted his life to Erskine College and Erskine Theological Seminary, to the ARP Christian Community, and to his ministry.

Tags