CARY, NC — Terry Barger Witt, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, died September 15, 2021, at her home in Cary, North Carolina. She was 78 years old.
Terry was born in 1943 in Concord, NC, to parents James and Louise Barger.
She met her husband, Wayne Witt, at the University of South Carolina, in 1961, and they were married July 9, 1966 in Charleston, SC.
Terry thought of herself as a student and life-long learner though everyone around her viewed her as a teacher based on her love of knowledge and extensive book collection. People who knew her all say she deeply cared for each person she met as was demonstrated by the amount of questions she would ask.
Looking for ways to include others, Terry made people around her feel welcome. Anyone who came to her house would enjoy food and deep conversation and would be asked a million questions. She treated everyone with the same amount of respect and interest.
Friends describe her as a welcoming, intelligent, and a deeply caring teacher and missionary. Her life goal was "To know Him and make Him known."
In addition to her husband, Terry is survived by her daughters, Elyse Witt and Michal Rudolph (Chris), five beautiful grandchildren: Maggie Robinson, Addy Rudolph, Eliza Rudolph, Kenny Rudolph, and Olivia Rudolph, along with her sister, Betty Disher.
A memorial service will be held at The Shepherd's Church in Cary, NC, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. Burial will be at Good Hope Baptist Church in Saluda, SC, on Sunday, September 19, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Shepherd Theological Seminary or Wisdom International.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.apexfuneral.net for the Witt family.