Terry Mundy

Terry Lee Mundy, 70, of 178 Spring Lake Drive, husband of Kimberly Miller Mundy, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Abbeville, he a son of the late Marion Raymond Mundy, Sr. and Kathleen Inez Creswell Mundy. He attended Piedmont Technical College and was formerly employed with Rainbow Signs. Terry was a very talented carpenter, and with his green thumb, he could make anything grow. He had a very generous heart and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was of the Baptist faith.
Terry was a US Army veteran, where he served in Vietnam and received many medals including, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Expert with a rifle.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his son, David Harvley of Greenwood; sister, Donna Mundy Minor of Anderson; brother, Marion Raymond Mundy, Jr. (Wanda) of North Augusta; grandson, Devin Asher Harvley; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, Christopher Massey; and fur baby, Coco.
Graveside services, with military rites, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dennis Perrin officiating.
Honorary escort will be the families of the Spring Lake community, Tom Link, Buddy Magaha, Dakota Powelson, and Saaja Pearson.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Terry's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home.
The family is at the home.