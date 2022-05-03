YOUNG HARRIS, GA — Terry McCord, 77, of Young Harris, GA, husband of Phyllis Hannah McCord, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Chatuge Regional Hospital in Hiawassee, GA. He was born in Abbeville to the late H. Miller McCord and Eleanor Knox McCord.
A 1963 graduate of Abbeville High School, Terry honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the CSX Railroad as an Engineer with more than 38 years of dedicated service. Terry was a member of the BLET (Brotherhood of Local Engineers and Trainmen) serving as chairman for several years and was of the Presbyterian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Williams.
Terry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis; four children, Jason McCord (Becky) of Fountain Inn, Heather Slentz of Abbeville, Valerie Campbell (Tim) of Greer and Leslie Cole (Troy) of Greenwood; two brothers, Bobby McCord (Abby) and Jim McCord (Janice) all of Abbeville; eleven grandchildren, Jordan McCord (Drake), Sydney McCord Thackston (Marc), Peyton Gray, Evan Slentz, Colin Slentz, Aaron McCord, Matthew Ellis, Rylee Campbell, Parker Campbell, Camden Cole and Sydney Cole; four great-grandchildren, Della Thackston, Lucas Ashley, Nash Thackston and Virginia Thackston; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Williams.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at Terry and Phyllis McCord’s Pond at a later date.
